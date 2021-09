EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Water crews are repairing a 10-inch main which broke early Thursday morning.

This happened on Euclid Avenue, near Babbitt Road.

Cleveland Water officials said once the crew locates the leaking section, they can dig it up and begin repairs.

The break is causing some flooding in the area.

