Elyria police officer on paid leave, under investigation for use of force (video)

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria police officer was placed on paid administrative leave after a video showing him use force surfaced online.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 1000 block of Melvyn Lane.

Elyria police officers Walker and Laurendeau responded to a domestic call involving a 22-year-old woman and 18-year-old man who are siblings, according to a report from Elyria police.

The woman told police her brother attacked her, the report said.

The officers also spoke with their mother, who corroborated the story.

According to the report, the man left the home when the woman threatened to call police.

Officers Walker and Laurendeau found him a short distance away near corner of Melvyn Lane and Allen Street.

The report said the man did not cooperate and was pulled to the ground by the officers.

A video shared on Facebook captures one view of what happened next.

Click here to view the video. Editor’s note: The video is graphic; foul language and racial slurs can be heard.

The video shows Ofc. Walker, who is white, sitting on top of the man, who is Black, as a small crowd gathers.

The officer is seen in the video grabbing the 18-year-old by the neck and head before slamming his head into the ground.

The man and his younger brother were both arrested.

Police identified the man as Markese White, of Elyria, in the case report. He is facing charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, intimidation, domestic violence and felonious assault, according to the report.

On Wednesday, Chief Duane Whitely requested an investigation from the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a news release from Elyria police.

Several community members are calling for change in the wake of the incident.

A peaceful rally is planned for 6 p.m. Friday outside the Elyria Police Department, according to a Facebook event posting.

At the time this article was published, more than 400 people have signed an online petition advocating for all Elyria police officers to wear body cameras.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

