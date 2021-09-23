Endangered 87-year-old man with dementia missing from Ashtabula

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide endangered missing adult alert has been issued for 87-year-old Barrie Bottorf after he drove away from his Dewey Road home at 11 a.m. on Sept. 22 and did not return.

Bottorf was described as 5′ 11′' tall, weighs 175 lbs., has gray hair, blue eyes, and suffers from dementia.

Barrie Bottorf (Ohio Attorney General's Office)

He was driving a red 2008 Toyota Solara with Ohio plate CJ01LC, according to the alert.

Call 911 if you see him or his car.

The photo below is of the same make and model of the car he drove off in.

Barrie Bottorf (Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.