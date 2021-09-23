2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Great Lakes Brewing Co. to require proof of vaccination or negative test for Christmas Ale First Pour

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Graet Lakes Brewing Co. announced Thursday their annual Christmas Ale First Pour is scheduled for Oct. 21.

In order to attend the event, you must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test administered within 72 hours.

Shine up your jingle bells! Don't miss the first taste of Christmas Ale at the annual Christmas Ale First Pour...

Posted by Great Lakes Brewing Company on Thursday, September 23, 2021

The brewpub will open at 11 a.m. and the first Christmas Ale keg will be tapped at 11:30 a.m.

First Pour is typically one of the busiest days of the year for Great Lakes Brewing Company.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Latest News

Avon Lake City Schools continue mask requirement for grades K through 6
(Source: WOIO)
Crews fixing 10-inch watermain break in Euclid
(Source: WOIO)
1 resident hurt in Cuyahoga Falls apartment fire
One of the largest Hispanic markets in the country without a local Telemundo Network affiliate...
Cleveland 19, community leaders excited for launch of Telemundo Cleveland