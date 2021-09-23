2 Strong 4 Bullies
Heavy rains partially collapse Ashtabula gas station roof

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula gas station’s roof partially collapsed shortly after a tornado warning ended in the area on Wednesday.

Part of the Clark gas station’s roof came crashing down as forceful winds and heavy rains blew through.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on US-20 and Ridgewood Avenue in Ashtabula.

Eric Stuart had to take a look for himself.

“My eyes got really big and I was like, wow...” he said.

Assistant Manager Kristen Teckett said she was outside with another employee having a smoke and witnessed what happened.

“It was just raining really hard and from the weight of the water the roof collapsed,” she described.

The startling damage happened right in front of everyone’s eyes, but Teckett admitted that with people in and out of the business all day, she’s just thankful no one was hurt.

“One car was really close to it – probably six inches away. It missed it just by a hair – thank God,” she said.

The Clark gas station remains open and hopes to have the damage repaired in the next few days.

19 News also checked out some of our area’s most flood-prone communities like Valley View, but they didn’t have any major flood issues in this case.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

