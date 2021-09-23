2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like Fall through the weekend

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very chilly Thursday, temperatures will be “thawing out” for Friday.

Expect highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be a touch cooler with temperatures in the mid 60s.

We’ll return to near 70 degrees by Sunday.

Regarding opportunities for rain, watch for showers on Saturday, especially in the afternoon, as our next cold front moves through.

We’ll dry out just in time for the Browns game on Sunday.

At this time, next week looks incredible and very comfortable.

