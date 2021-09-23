2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures not getting out of the 50s today

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An upper level low pressure system is spinning away around Toledo this morning. This will slowly lift north into Michigan this afternoon. A chilly air mass is in place. Temperatures will not get out of the 50s the entire day. Strong winds out of the southwest with gusts over 30 mph at times. Widespread clouds and light rain or areas of drizzle at times. We will hang on to the clouds tonight with more light rain and drizzle. Overnight temperatures drop to around 50 degrees. Drier air builds in tomorrow. Expect some lake effect clouds and a few showers east of Cleveland in the morning. High temperatures recover back to around 70 degrees. A front tracks through Saturday. Guidance is not agreeing on the timing of the showers and storms. We currently are thinking afternoon and early evening rain chances. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/22/2021
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/22/2021
Video of Parma Heights Flooding
Fall 2021 blows into Northeast Ohio with a mix of rain and wind for First Alert weather day
19
19 First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers continue through the evening; chilly Fall air moves in by morning