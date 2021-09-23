Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures not getting out of the 50s today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An upper level low pressure system is spinning away around Toledo this morning. This will slowly lift north into Michigan this afternoon. A chilly air mass is in place. Temperatures will not get out of the 50s the entire day. Strong winds out of the southwest with gusts over 30 mph at times. Widespread clouds and light rain or areas of drizzle at times. We will hang on to the clouds tonight with more light rain and drizzle. Overnight temperatures drop to around 50 degrees. Drier air builds in tomorrow. Expect some lake effect clouds and a few showers east of Cleveland in the morning. High temperatures recover back to around 70 degrees. A front tracks through Saturday. Guidance is not agreeing on the timing of the showers and storms. We currently are thinking afternoon and early evening rain chances. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.