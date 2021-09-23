OBJ: “We’ll see” about playing Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Odell Beckham Jr. talked Thursday for the first time since training camp.

We still don’t know if he’ll play Sunday against Chicago, however.

Beckham, recovering from a torn ACL, was noncommittal about his status for this week but says he expects to be better than ever when he does return.

The Browns are short at wide receiver with Jarvis Landry on short-term injured reserve.

