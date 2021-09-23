2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

OBJ: “We’ll see” about playing Sunday

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Odell Beckham Jr. talked Thursday for the first time since training camp.

We still don’t know if he’ll play Sunday against Chicago, however.

Beckham, recovering from a torn ACL, was noncommittal about his status for this week but says he expects to be better than ever when he does return.

The Browns are short at wide receiver with Jarvis Landry on short-term injured reserve.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Overtime
Overtime - 9/22/2021
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the first half of a preseason...
Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Jarvis Landry injury leaves “big shoes to fill”
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Vote in the Hyundai Pigskin Poll!
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City...
Cleveland Browns place Jarvis Landry on injured reserve; wide receiver to miss at least 3 games