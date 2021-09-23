Ohio Gov. DeWine to discuss additional coronavirus vaccine incentives

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor said he will be speaking on Thursday afternoon to discuss additional incentives for individuals who receive the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically for younger Ohioans.

“We’ll be announcing some incentives directly aimed at the problem we’ve been looking at this week and talking about this week, and that is the number of young people who are not vaccinated,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a Wednesday appearance in Rocky River.

Gov. DeWine and Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will deliver remarks during a 2 p.m. briefing.

The first round of state-sponsored incentives included five $1 million drawings and four-year scholarship giveaways.

