Ohio Gov. DeWine to discuss additional coronavirus vaccine incentives

state and local government workers could be required to get vaccinated.
state and local government workers could be required to get vaccinated.(WITN News)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor said he will be speaking on Thursday afternoon to discuss additional incentives for individuals who receive the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically for younger Ohioans.

“We’ll be announcing some incentives directly aimed at the problem we’ve been looking at this week and talking about this week, and that is the number of young people who are not vaccinated,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a Wednesday appearance in Rocky River.

Gov. DeWine and Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will deliver remarks during a 2 p.m. briefing.

**19 News will live stream the governor’s address**

The first round of state-sponsored incentives included five $1 million drawings and four-year scholarship giveaways.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of the press conference.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

