PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Fire Department posted on Facebook some photos of the aftermath damage of a fire on State Road.

The fire occurred around 4 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The structure was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, according to the Facebook post.

