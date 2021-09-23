Principal of Lebron James’ I Promise School placed on leave

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The principal of the I Promise School is under investigation for allegedly hitting a child.

Principal Brandi Davis is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the Akron Public Schools investigation.

Statement from Akron Public Schools:

“We take all such allegations seriously, while also respecting the rights of staff accused of wrongdoing to due process.”

LeBron James opened the I Promise School in 2018 as a partnership with the Akron Public Schools and the Lebron James Family Foundation.

In 2019, the school expanded both in number of students served and campus amenities offered.

