2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Republican US legislator from Ohio says he filed articles of impeachment against President Biden

President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in...
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A United States representative from Ohio said he has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, alleging “clear violations of his duties.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs, who previously asked for support from fellow party members, said on Wednesday that he filed the articles because of the president’s handling at the Southern border and in Afghanistan.

READ THE LETTER: US Rep. Gibbs, of Ohio, asks House Republicans to consider support of impeaching President Biden

“Before the Afghanistan debacle, I urged my colleagues to consider a measured, thoughtful conversation on the merits of impeachment,” Rep. Gibbs wrote on social media. “While the President’s dereliction of duty on Afghanistan compelled me to introduce this resolution, it is entirely likely we could add to it once the Biden administration attempts to implement its intended private sector vaccine mandate.”

The lawmaker also said in a Facebook post that the extension of the federal eviction moratorium was a factor in his decision to file the articles.

Yesterday I filed three articles of impeachment against President Biden based on what I believe to be clear violations...

Posted by Congressman Bob Gibbs on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

“President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the entire administration is officially on notice,” Rep. Gibbs wrote.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Cleveland Browns and First Energy Stadium. Jan. 29, 2021
Ohio lawmakers call for removal of FirstEnergy name on Cleveland football stadium
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio
U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez will not run for re-election
State Senator Sandra Williams details her plans for curbing crime, for the lakefront, and job...
Bibb, Kelley win Cleveland mayoral primary race, will face off in general election
Cleveland mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley on economic equality
Cleveland mayoral candidate Kevin Kelly discusses plans to move city forward