Revealing photos shown during trial for 2020 double murder in Concord Township

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday during the Blake Sargi trial, Daniel Mabel, a former forensic scientist at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, talked the jury through his findings from the white SUV where a married couple was found shot to death.

The couple’s names were Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson and William Larondez Jackson Jr., both from Euclid.

According to investigators, the murder happened in a Concord Township neighborhood on Jan. 4, 2020.

Police said Sargi is accused of killing the couple.

Mabel explained to the jury what he saw inside the car. Some of the evidence Mabel collected included a cell phone, a bloody plastic bag, and bullet fragments.

More witnesses are expected to take the stand Friday.

