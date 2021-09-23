US Marshals arrest man for violent robbery, shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested an 18-year-old Akron man in Toledo Wednesday afternoon for a violent robbery and shooting earlier this month.

Gavin Williams is now charged with aggravated robbery and locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Akron police said two Coshoctan, Ohio women drove up on Sept. 14 to buy a car from a person they met on Facebook; however, one ended up shot and the other was robbed.

Akron police said the 40-year-old woman was interested in buying a Dodge Charger and her 24-year-old friend made the trip to Akron with her.

The women met the seller in a parking lot in the 900 block of Tupelo Drive around 9:50 p.m.

The 40-year-old was robbed of her wallet as she inspected the Dodge Charger.

The 24-year-old was shot two times while she waited in the vehicle they arrived in.

She had emergency surgery at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

Akron police said her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police added the investigation is still ongoing and they are still trying to identify other suspects who took part in the robbery.

