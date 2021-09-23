2 Strong 4 Bullies
Valley View business owners brace for rain to avoid flooding

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - Located in the middle of Independence and Garfield Heights, Valley View is infamous for flooding.

Canal Bar & Grill owner Nicholas Kostandaras is nervous since he’s had issues in the past with his Canal Road establishment.

“But we do get a lot of water right around here through the roads and it gets pretty backed up,” he said.

However, Kostandaras said when it rains, it doesn’t always pour.

In fact, business picks up.

Going to bars during the rain seems to be a common practice for the folks here.

19 News found Resident Mike Nunnari at Valley Tavern.

“When it does happen it’s very painful,” Nunnari said.

He said he did his grocery shopping in advance just in case it gets nasty and wet outside.

“I don’t panic I am fixed with food, bread and milk ain’t that important I got meat, chicken, and all that good stuff and have the cabinets full,” Nunnari added.

