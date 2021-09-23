Woman dead after crash on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead after a serious crash late Wednesday on Cleveland’s East Side.

The death of a 32-year-old woman was confirmed by Cleveland EMS. Her identity wasn’t released.

The single-car crash took place around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. 71st Street.

Cleveland EMS said she was ejected from the windshield after a hitting a tree.

A photographer with 19 News observed a downed utility pole near the crash scene.

