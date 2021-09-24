Bags of evidence shown during trial for 2020 Concord Township double murder

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Bags of crucial evidence in the Blake Sargi trial were cut open and shown to the jury on Friday.

Among some of the evidence: Headphones, a black hooded-sweatshirt, a pill bottle, receipts, and a purple pillow.

Photos were also shown of the inside of Blake Sargi’s mother’s home in Concord Township.

Sargi surrendered to law enforcement at his mother’s home on Jan. 4, 2020.

Sargi is accused of shooting and killing Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson and William Larondez Jackson Jr. while they were sitting in a white SUV parked in his mother’s neighborhood.

19 News was told this violence stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong. Sargi’s attorney said this was self-defense. Detectives said the married couple was armed.

A video was shown in court on Friday. It unveiled Murphy-Jackson renting the white SUV that she and her husband spent their final moments in.

The defense is expected to call witnesses to the stand next week.

