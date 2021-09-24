Boston Mills/Brandywine, Alpine Valley ski areas to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio’s three most popular ski resorts released the list of COVID-19 safety protocols for the upcoming winter season.

With a focus on indoor spaces, one Vail Resorts policy for the Boston Mills/Brandywine slopes and Alpine Valley ski area requires all guests who are at least 12 years old show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to use any indoor or cafeteria-style restaurants.

Vail Resorts, which owns and operates the three ski areas in Northeast Ohio, is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated.

Face coverings will only be required for indoor spaces, as opposed to last year’s rule requiring masks for both outdoors and inside settings.

Reservations to access the mountain will not be required for the 2021-22 ski and snowboard season, but dining times must be booked.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.