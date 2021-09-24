Brian Hunnum, Cleveland Browns superfan, welcomes us into his Dawg House

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brian Hunnum says he’s been a Browns fan since his father showed him the way. He has no intention of going back.

Tailgating with friends on game day is just one way Hunnum shows his support for the Cleveland Browns.

He even invited the 19 News team to see what tailgating is all about.

“Those are all close friends that are usually here on game days that we’re not down at the stadium tailgating,” Hunnum said.

If you don’t know Brian by name, you probably know him for what he lugs around in his van.

“A friend of mine saw it, called me up, and said ‘You gotta have this,’” Hunnum told us of the infamous bone.

He said a bone, more than 3 feet long, has been passed down from superfans since the 80s.

“The first time I brought it to the Muni Lot was Thursday night against the Jets,” said Hunnum “Baker Mayfield opened up the coolers. It was on the NFL Network, and it was amazing. It was like our luck changed from that point on”.

The bone has made quite a few appearances around town since then, taking Browns’ spirit to a whole new level.

Showing up at not only Browns-related events but also helping support local causes.

“I gotta big van,” said Hunnum “If it’s a rally it goes on top, if it’s a tailgate it goes inside”.

Hunnum’s basement, dubbed by him as the Dawg House, is filled with Browns memorabilia.

From jerseys and signed footballs to photos at games that will go down in history, Hunnum has it all.

“The celebration table is back there too, that’s for February though,” Hunnum said.

Win or lose, you can be sure that Hunnum will be cheering the Browns on with his friends by his side.

