Browns fans get kids ready to become next generation of football fanatics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some of the most passionate, extreme, over-the-top fans in NFL start young. They don’t wake up one morning with a Dawg mask on their face, woofing and barking for the Browns. It comes with years of practice.

“These fans are some passionate, dedicated, intense fans,” said Laura Soave of CrossCountry Mortgage. “So we wanted to make sure that we gave these amazing fans a great experience not only in the stadium but outside the stadium.”

CrossCountry Mortgage has installed the 360 degree Hype Cam on Dawg Pound Drive as part of the Browns pre-game festival, including a bounce house, a band and plenty of fans.

“It’s fun,” said Dave Schlunt, who traveled from Bluffon with his young son, David. “You can’t have more fun on a Sunday.”

Meet the next generation of Cleveland Browns fans 👋 How old were you at your first game? Read more from Operation Orange: https://t.co/KlHIM35Syg pic.twitter.com/fk7NcGzqJs — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) September 24, 2021

“I have been coming to the game since I was two years old,” said Landon’s mom, Lorin Long. “My mom’s had season tickets for over thirty years.”

“Her mom is a Browns fan, we’re Browns fans, we’re passing it on to him as a Browns fan,” added Micah Long about his son, who’s been to twenty games already, his first at 1-month-old. “It’s all about family here.”

But despite all the fun outside FirstEnergy Stadium, for these fans and their kids, it’s still about the football inside the stadium that matters.

“Every single home game we are here,” said Lorin. “We were here when they won no games, we’ll be here on our way to the Super Bowl this year.”

“Go Dawgs,” barked Dave.

“It’s in our blood,” concluded Lorin, everyone bleeding brown and orange for generations to come.

In addition to the Hype Cam, CrossCountry Mortgage is giving away $90,000 in cash and prizes throughout the season, including a VIP fan experience in “The Landing” above the Dawg Pound.

