Cleveland-based Latino theater company debuts first play at new, permanent location

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A local theater company welcomes Hispanic Heritage Month and Latino performance with its first play production in its new Tremont location.

“It was such a big dream that we never thought it could be real,” theater director Monica Torres said.

LatinUs, formed in 2018, organized and performed theatrical performances in venues across Cleveland.

Now, members of the team are able to perform in one, centralized location on W 25th St.

Torres says this accomplishment has been long coming: “Right now we are the biggest minority in the U.S.A...we need our culture, we need to have exposure of our language”

The space is also dedicated to highlight Cleveland’s vibrant Hispanic image.

The theater’s lobby floor is a Spanish-tile mural, with the names of each Spanish-speaking nation and territory.

The walls are also adorned with art pieces designed by Latino artists.

The theater itself is designed to be modular, with a double-sided projector screen and open stage.

The stages give LatinUs the flexibility to create scenes typical of Spanish-speaking countries.

“Of course, it’s hard to find in the USA something similar, so everything has to be hand-made,” Torres said.

LatinUs is currently performing the play “La Casa de Bernarda Alba”—The House of Bernarda Alba in English.

The story is set in 1930′s Spain, centered around a mother and her 5 adult daughters.

“She decided that all of her daughters and herself are going to be secluded in her house for 8 years,” Torres explains.

As LatinUs’ production goes full steam ahead this next month, Torres wants to remind everyone, regardless of where they’re from, that they’re always welcome and always have a seat at the table.

“We’re providing English subtitles so there’s no excuse,” Torres said, “because we’re a Latino company doesn’t mean our audience has to be Latinos only.”

