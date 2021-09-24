Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. to make season debut Sunday against Chicago Bears

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Odell Beckham Jr. to take the field in Sunday’s game for the first time since the middle of last season.

The wide receiver tore his ACL in Week 7 of the 2020-21 season, but has rehabilitated enough since then to feel ready for the Week 3 matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Chicago Bears.

Stefanski confirms OBJ is back and will play against the #Bears Added he had a good week as well https://t.co/bjd2wzo5wm — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) September 24, 2021

Beckham’s return is needed since fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry was placed on the injured reserve list, forcing him to miss at least the next three games.

