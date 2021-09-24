2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. to make season debut Sunday against Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 17-13. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Odell Beckham Jr. to take the field in Sunday’s game for the first time since the middle of last season.

The wide receiver tore his ACL in Week 7 of the 2020-21 season, but has rehabilitated enough since then to feel ready for the Week 3 matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Chicago Bears.

Beckham’s return is needed since fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry was placed on the injured reserve list, forcing him to miss at least the next three games.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Latest News

Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against...
OBJ: “We’ll see” about playing Sunday
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the first half of a preseason...
Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Jarvis Landry injury leaves “big shoes to fill”
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield