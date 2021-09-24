Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. to make season debut Sunday against Chicago Bears
Sep. 24, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Odell Beckham Jr. to take the field in Sunday’s game for the first time since the middle of last season.
The wide receiver tore his ACL in Week 7 of the 2020-21 season, but has rehabilitated enough since then to feel ready for the Week 3 matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Chicago Bears.
Beckham’s return is needed since fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry was placed on the injured reserve list, forcing him to miss at least the next three games.
