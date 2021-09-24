2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Clinic sees more COVID-19 test requests in ERs as demand grows

The Cleveland Clinic is asking patients to schedule tests online to avoid overcrowding.
Cleveland Clinic seeing longer than usual wait times for testing.
Cleveland Clinic seeing longer than usual wait times for testing.(WOIO)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have noticed a longer than usual wait time for a COVID-19 test at the Cleveland Clinic, you are not alone.

The Cleveland Clinic says that, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ohio, patients have been rushing to get tested. This is often resulting in longer wait times for individuals with minor symptoms, and backups for the hospital.

Due to this, the Cleveland Clinic is asking people to consider scheduling a test online before heading to an emergency room, urgent care, or Express Care location if symptoms are minor.

Individuals with the Cleveland Clinic as their primary provider can schedule an appointment through MyChart, while those just looking for a test within the system can do so online.

Anyone with severe COVID-19 symptoms is still encouraged to seek treatment at an emergency department.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Latest News

The Guns of Boston Mills
Boston Mills/Brandywine, Alpine Valley ski areas to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining
Vaccine Booster shot
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster to become available in Ohio
Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,475 new COVID-19 cases
state and local government workers could be required to get vaccinated.
$1 million in scholarship incentives offered for Ohioans between 12 and 25 years old to get COVID-19 vaccine