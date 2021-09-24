Cleveland Clinic sees more COVID-19 test requests in ERs as demand grows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have noticed a longer than usual wait time for a COVID-19 test at the Cleveland Clinic, you are not alone.

The Cleveland Clinic says that, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ohio, patients have been rushing to get tested. This is often resulting in longer wait times for individuals with minor symptoms, and backups for the hospital.

Due to this, the Cleveland Clinic is asking people to consider scheduling a test online before heading to an emergency room, urgent care, or Express Care location if symptoms are minor.

Individuals with the Cleveland Clinic as their primary provider can schedule an appointment through MyChart, while those just looking for a test within the system can do so online.

Anyone with severe COVID-19 symptoms is still encouraged to seek treatment at an emergency department.

