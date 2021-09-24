Cleveland police officer shoots man holding ax

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirm to 19 News that an officer was involved in a shooting early Friday morning.

Around 12:25 a.m., police were scattered around the area of W. 106th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Police said a man threatening officers with an ax was shot by an officer. That man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Cleveland Police confirm that an officer shot a man, who was holding an ax, early Friday morning. (WOIO)

Cleveland EMS said the man shot appeared to be around 30 years old.

Why police were called to the area and specific details as to what led up to the officer firing their weapon remains unknown.

