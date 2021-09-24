2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police officer shoots man holding ax

Man shot went to MetroHealth in critical condition
By Damon Maloney
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirm to 19 News that an officer was involved in a shooting early Friday morning.

Around 12:25 a.m., police were scattered around the area of W. 106th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Police said a man threatening officers with an ax was shot by an officer. That man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Cleveland Police confirm that an officer shot a man, who was holding an ax, early Friday morning.
Cleveland Police confirm that an officer shot a man, who was holding an ax, early Friday morning.(WOIO)

Cleveland EMS said the man shot appeared to be around 30 years old.

Why police were called to the area and specific details as to what led up to the officer firing their weapon remains unknown.

Tune into 19 News This Morning, from 4:30 to 7 a.m., for the latest updates. Cleveland19.com and the free 19 News App will also provide updates as new information is uncovered.

