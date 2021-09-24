2 Strong 4 Bullies
Death of Cleveland mayor’s grandson officially ruled a homicide

Search continues for suspect who fatally shot 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson Sunday evening.
By Misty Stiver
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The shooting death of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson has officially been ruled a homicide by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Frank Quenton Jackson, 24, was shot multiple times Sept. 19 on the 6900 block of Anita Kennedy Avenue in Cleveland.

He died of “gunshot wounds of head, trunk, and extremities with visceral, vascular, skeletal and soft tissue injuries,” according to medical examiner’s records.

Preliminary autopsy results reviewed by 19 News on Wednesday revealed Jackson suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back, right arm and left underarm area.

Around 9:10 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Heritage View Homes for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered Jackson’s body on the ground in the side yard of a home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:23 p.m.

According to the medical examiner’s records, Jackson was found lying face up near a dirt bike.

He was wearing jewelry and a cell phone was recovered from his pocket.

Investigators said no drugs or alcohol we found at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with Jackson’s murder, and police have not publicly identified a suspect.

The incident report from Jackson’s homicide has not yet been released by the Cleveland Division of Police.

