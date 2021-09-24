Elyria man arrested for possessing commercial-grade fireworks

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Elyria man was arrested after authorities found commercial-grade fireworks at a home in the 700 block of East Avenue, police confirmed.

Elyria Police Captain William Pelko said the department teamed up with the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to execute the search warrant around 8 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The search warrant was in regards to an ongoing investigation into a fireworks complaint at the location, according to Pelko.

When detectives arrived on scene, they found the commercial-grade fireworks on the premises, Pelko said.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad Unit came to the scene to properly handle the fireworks, according to Pelko.

Elyria Police said 35-year-old Jeremy J. Davis was arrested for unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance and for having weapons under disability.

Pelko said he was taken to Lorain County Sheriff’s Jail with no bond and will stay there until his court date on Sept. 24.

Jeremy J. Davis (Elyria Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.