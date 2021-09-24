2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Haunted house actor accidentally stabs 11-year-old in Berea

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old boy was stabbed at the haunted house attraction at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Berea police were called out to the 7 Floors of Hell for a boy stabbed in the foot around 8:15 p.m.

According to the victim and a family friend who was him, when they arrived, they were approached by one of the roaming outside actors who was using a large bowie knife as a prop to try and scare people.

The actor then allegedly scraped the knife on the ground and began to stab the area near them, accidentally cutting through the victim’s croc-style shoe.

The boy’s left toe was cut.

An 11-year-old boy was accidentally stabbed at the 7 Floors of Hell at the Cuyahoga County...
An 11-year-old boy was accidentally stabbed at the 7 Floors of Hell at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.((Source: Berea police))

Staff members immediately rendered first aid and further medical attention was refused.

The 11-year-old Brook Park boy then finished visiting the haunted house attraction.

Berea police confiscated the bowie knife from the 22-year-old actor.

A haunted house actor used a real knife instead of a prop knife.
A haunted house actor used a real knife instead of a prop knife.((Source: Berea police))

The Middleburg Heights man told police he brought the real knife from home, instead of using a prop knife.

According to the police report, he admitted “using the knife was not a good idea and that the injury was an accident and he had no intention of hurting anyone with it.”

Berea police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Latest News

Man shot at suspect who stole car and tried to run him over, Akron police say
Death of Cleveland mayor’s grandson officially ruled a homicide
The Guns of Boston Mills
Boston Mills/Brandywine, Alpine Valley ski areas to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining
Landon, Lorin, and Micah Long enjoying Browns pre-game, making a Hype Cam video
Browns fans get kids ready to become next generation of football fanatics