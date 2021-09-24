At least 2 Ohio City businesses hit by burglars on same night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Break-ins at a couple of popular Ohio City businesses resulted in thousands of dollars in stolen cash and property.

The two burglars with their faces and bodies covered were caught on camera, but police need the public’s help to identify them.

In the dark of night on Sept. 12 at approximately 2:30 in the morning, the two male burglars pried their way into the back doors of at least two Ohio City businesses... not seeming to care, they’re caught on camera.

Sergio Colon, who works at Blesskutz Barber Studio on Lorain Avenue, said, “We work hard to buy our stuff and just for people to come and destroy it, I don’t think it’s fair.”

The vandals damaged not only the back door, but other equipment, to get to what they really wanted.

In this case, it was what was in the cash register and the lottery machine at Ohio City Barbeque, and they stole $2,000 in property from Blesskutz.

“This is how we make a living, you know. We cut hair for a living, and that equipment they were trying to take is something that we use on a daily basis,” Colon said.

The graveyard shift burglars are literally taking money out of the working man’s pockets and likely selling the stolen goods, including clippers and a blue tooth speaker on the street for bargain-basement prices.

Barbershop customer Ronald Sarran says he’s disgusted by the crime and said owner Omar Dotel saved for years with his wife to own their own business.

What he’s doing is living out his childhood dream of being a barber, a full-time barber, and for people to come in here and take stuff that’s not theirs, it’s sad,” Sarran said.

It’s believed a small dark-colored vehicle was part of the crime, and police hope the public can help them identify the suspects and their clothing.

Sarran said, “I’m angry; it hurts my heart.”

If you have information that could help catch the suspects, call Cleveland Police Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

