Man shot at suspect who stole car and tried to run him over, Akron police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man fired his weapon at a suspect who stole his car and tried to run him over with it in Akron, according to investigators.

Police responded to begin the investigation in a Carroll Street parking lot at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

The owner of the 2004 green Ford Expedition told police that he left his vehicle running while he briefly went inside to the office. He saw the car begin to move, according to the report, prompting him to go back outside to look.

Investigators said the suspect was driving away in the car and he started speeding towards the victim.

At the point, the victim pulled out his handgun and fired several rounds, according to Akron police.

The suspect was able to flee from the parking lot. It’s unknown if the either the suspect or car were hit by gunfire.

The vehicle owner is not expected to face charges for firing the weapon, Akron police said.

The SUV has the Ohio license place JLT2800.

Anyone with information about the car theft or suspect should call Akron police.

