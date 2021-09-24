Northeast Ohio weather: A few showers on Saturday; clearing out for Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a beautiful ending to the work week, we’re forecasting a fairly quiet weekend around here.

The only fly in the ointment will be a few showers on Saturday.

These will move in from the west in the morning as a cold front approaches the area.

The peak timing for rain for most of Northeast Ohio will be from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Most of this will be light to moderate rain.

After the front clears the area, expect quiet and dry conditions Saturday night.

At this time, we are forecasting dry weather for Sunday.

Expect highs around 70 degrees.

Most of next week will be picture perfect, but we will see a few showers on Monday.

