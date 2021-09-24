Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer today; some rain on the way tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drier air building in today will give us much more in the way of sunshine. It’ll be a breezy day with winds out of the southwest to west at 10-20 mph. Afternoon temperatures back up around 70 degrees. A cold front tracks through tomorrow afternoon. Expect increasing high clouds tonight. Overnight temperatures dip into the 50s. It’s a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with scattered afternoon showers. This rain will not be heavy. High temperatures in the 60s. The forecast right now has a mostly sunny sky Sunday. A breezy day. Afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.