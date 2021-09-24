Quarry Hill Orchards’ German apple cake is just right for start of fall season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week on Cleveland Cooks, we welcomed Brooke Gammie, of Quarry Hill Orchards, to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging Kitchen.

The Gammie Family has been growing cherries, peaches, apples, pears and grapes in Berlin Heights for three generations. Now is peak apple season, and at Quarry Hill Orchards, they grow more than 50 varieties.

Brooke shared one of the family recipes they use their apples in. You can use whatever kind you like, but she prefers their Golden Supreme and Crimson Crisp apples.

Brooke Gammie from Quarry Hill Orchards shared her family recipe for German Apple Cake. (WOIO)

Quarry Hill Orchards German Apple Cake

Ingredients:

1 cup oil (preferably coconut)

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

2 cups flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. vanilla

4 cups chopped apples, (suggested varieties: Quarry Hill Orchards Golden Supreme and Crimson Crisp)

1 cup chopped walnuts, toasted (optional)

1 cup golden raisins (optional)

Method:

Mix the oil, beaten eggs and sugar. Add the dry ingredients. Fold in the apples, walnuts and raisins.

Bake at 350*, in a greased loaf pan, for 50-60 minutes.

Optional frosting recipe to top baked cake:

8 oz. cream cheese

½ stick of butter

2 cups powders sugar

½ tsp. vanilla

