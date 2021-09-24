2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Quarry Hill Orchards’ German apple cake is just right for start of fall season

Brooke Gammie from Quarry Hill Orchards cooks German Apple Cake with her family's apples.
Brooke Gammie from Quarry Hill Orchards cooks German Apple Cake with her family's apples.(WOIO)
By Jen Picciano
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week on Cleveland Cooks, we welcomed Brooke Gammie, of Quarry Hill Orchards, to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging Kitchen.

The Gammie Family has been growing cherries, peaches, apples, pears and grapes in Berlin Heights for three generations. Now is peak apple season, and at Quarry Hill Orchards, they grow more than 50 varieties.

Brooke shared one of the family recipes they use their apples in. You can use whatever kind you like, but she prefers their Golden Supreme and Crimson Crisp apples.

Brooke Gammie from Quarry Hill Orchards shared her family recipe for German Apple Cake.
Brooke Gammie from Quarry Hill Orchards shared her family recipe for German Apple Cake.(WOIO)

Quarry Hill Orchards German Apple Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup oil (preferably coconut)
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 4 cups chopped apples, (suggested varieties: Quarry Hill Orchards Golden Supreme and Crimson Crisp)
  • 1 cup chopped walnuts, toasted (optional)
  • 1 cup golden raisins (optional)

Method:

Mix the oil, beaten eggs and sugar. Add the dry ingredients. Fold in the apples, walnuts and raisins.

Bake at 350*, in a greased loaf pan, for 50-60 minutes.

Optional frosting recipe to top baked cake:

  • 8 oz. cream cheese
  • ½ stick of butter
  • 2 cups powders sugar
  • ½ tsp. vanilla

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Latest News

Nighttown in Cleveland Heights has been closed for the entire pandemic, but it's since been...
Nighttown to be reopened, operated by the team behind Red, the Steakhouse
Home Bistro Chef/Owner Victor Morenz shares his recipe for Clamback Choucroute.
Home Bistro benefits from University Hospitals’ Five Star Sensation chef showcase
Monday, Sept. 20
Recipe ideas from Taste Buds using season autumn favorites pumpkin and squash
Aldi, Starbucks and more opening next year in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood
Aldi, Starbucks and more opening next year in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood