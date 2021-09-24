2 Strong 4 Bullies
Remains of veteran who died during World War II buried in Lorain after more than 70 years

For decades, Lt. Steve Nagy’s remains went unidentified until the army linked the fallen...
For decades, Lt. Steve Nagy’s remains went unidentified until the army linked the fallen soldier’s DNA to his closest living relative who lives in Lorain.(The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lieutenant Steve Nagy died in 1944 while serving his country as an airman in Germany.

He was only 23 years old when he died.

Now, 77 years later, the Lorain native can finally rest in peace in his hometown.

For decades, Nagy’s remains went unidentified. His family never got a chance to give him a proper funeral, until now.

Recently, the Army linked the fallen soldier’s DNA to his closest living relative, a nephew.

It was a phone call that shocked Richard Nagy, even to this day.

“I never thought it would happen, but it has and it’s brought a lot of closure to our family and we know he’s with us again,” said Nagy.

On Friday, Nagy received a homecoming and funeral fit for a war hero.

Not only did his family come out to pay their respects, but so did the community.

Students from Clearview School District lined the streets to salute the funeral procession.

“Grateful to all the people, the military that showed honor to my uncle,” said Nagy.

Nagy says his uncle and the sacrifices he and thousands of others made for our country will never be forgotten.

