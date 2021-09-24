2 Strong 4 Bullies
Semi rollover crash closes part of I-90 WB in Willoughby

By Avery Williams and Jamie Sullivan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash involving a semi-truck has closed part of I-90 WB in Willoughby.

Police dispatch said a semi rolled over in the early Friday morning crash.

The westbound lanes of I-90 between Route 306 and Route 91 are closed to traffic, according to police dispatch.

Dispatch could not provide an estimated time of reopening.

We’re told traffic is being diverted off at Route 306.

Stay with 19 News for your traffic updates.

