Semi rollover crash closes part of I-90 WB in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash involving a semi-truck has closed part of I-90 WB in Willoughby.

Police dispatch said a semi rolled over in the early Friday morning crash.

The westbound lanes of I-90 between Route 306 and Route 91 are closed to traffic, according to police dispatch.

CLOSURE: I-90 WB in #Willoughby after Rt. 306 with a ROLLOVER SEMI. Traffic being diverted off at Rt. 306. More next on @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/AmkKKvw6LG — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) September 24, 2021

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-90 WB shut down at SR-306 due to roll over accident in Willoughby. Use SR-2 as alternate route. pic.twitter.com/VupRMaTzCo — City of Mentor (@cityofmentor) September 24, 2021

Dispatch could not provide an estimated time of reopening.

We’re told traffic is being diverted off at Route 306.

