Tropical Cleveland to host glow-in-the-dark Latino dance party

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Local event group Tropical Cleveland is set to debut its Neon Glow Latin Dance Party Friday night at Ohio City’s Music Box Supper Club.

The group leader, Gilberto Alvarez, is excited to bring back the series of events after over a year of no activity. “Sharing that with other people, sharing our Latin culture, our music, our festivity, with all the other cultures in Cleveland,” he said.

Tropical Cleveland aims to creating parties and gatherings where they can bring forward the Latino spirit. Alvarez is partnering with Sevda Javandideh with SevDesigns Studio for their neon-light-themed celebration.

“Tropical Cleveland has a lot of diversity within itself,” Javandideh said, “and they all come together for the passion of Latin Dance.”

The Neon Glow Latin Dance Party will encourage guests to dance under the lights of neon colors and accessories. Alvarez said the dance party will feature popular music genres iconic to the Hispanic community: “Salsa, merengue, bachata, and some reggaeton.”

This kind of neon party in Cleveland has already been done before, a few months before the start of the pandemic, and Javandideh is excited to see it come back.

“It brings joy,” she said, “that’s like taking design to the next level.”

As the team continues to prepare for the night, Alvarez urges all of Cleveland to remember: it’s not necessary to be Latino to experience something new.

“I think that’s my contribution to make the world a better place; it’s people getting to meet other people they normally would not meet.”

