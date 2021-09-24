2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tropical Cleveland to host glow-in-the-dark Latino dance party

Tropical Cleveland preps for neon dance
Tropical Cleveland preps for neon dance(woio)
By Steven Hernandez
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Local event group Tropical Cleveland is set to debut its Neon Glow Latin Dance Party Friday night at Ohio City’s Music Box Supper Club.

The group leader, Gilberto Alvarez, is excited to bring back the series of events after over a year of no activity. “Sharing that with other people, sharing our Latin culture, our music, our festivity, with all the other cultures in Cleveland,” he said.

Tropical Cleveland aims to creating parties and gatherings where they can bring forward the Latino spirit. Alvarez is partnering with Sevda Javandideh with SevDesigns Studio for their neon-light-themed celebration.

“Tropical Cleveland has a lot of diversity within itself,” Javandideh said, “and they all come together for the passion of Latin Dance.”

The Neon Glow Latin Dance Party will encourage guests to dance under the lights of neon colors and accessories. Alvarez said the dance party will feature popular music genres iconic to the Hispanic community: “Salsa, merengue, bachata, and some reggaeton.”

This kind of neon party in Cleveland has already been done before, a few months before the start of the pandemic, and Javandideh is excited to see it come back.

“It brings joy,” she said, “that’s like taking design to the next level.”

As the team continues to prepare for the night, Alvarez urges all of Cleveland to remember: it’s not necessary to be Latino to experience something new.

“I think that’s my contribution to make the world a better place; it’s people getting to meet other people they normally would not meet.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Latest News

A 30-year-old man was shot by a Cleveland police officer early Friday morning after he...
Cleveland police: Officer shoots man after he lunges at sergeant with hatchet
Tropical Cleveland to host glow-in-the-dark Latino dance party
Tropical Cleveland to host glow-in-the-dark Latino dance party
Bags and envelopes of crucial evidence in the Blake Sargi trial were cut open and shown to the...
Bags of evidence shown during trial for 2020 Concord Township double murder
Stefanski on OBJ
Stefanski on OBJ