1 dead on Cleveland’s East Side after suspected shooting in Buckeye-Shaker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead after a suspected shooting Saturday evening in Cleveland’s East Side Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

Cleveland police and emergency personnel had roped off a crime scene in the 2700 block of East 117th Street around 5:30 p.m., according to a 19 News photojournalist.

Shell casings were visible as investigators worked.

Cleveland EMS confirmed that one person had been killed, but would not give further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

