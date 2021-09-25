1 dead on Cleveland’s East Side after suspected shooting in Buckeye-Shaker
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead after a suspected shooting Saturday evening in Cleveland’s East Side Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.
Cleveland police and emergency personnel had roped off a crime scene in the 2700 block of East 117th Street around 5:30 p.m., according to a 19 News photojournalist.
Shell casings were visible as investigators worked.
Cleveland EMS confirmed that one person had been killed, but would not give further details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
