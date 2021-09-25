2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 fatally shot on Gunning Park playfield in Kamms Corners

(WMBF)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the playfield outside Gunning Recreation Center in Cleveland’s Kamms Corner neighborhood.

A 20-year-old man was killed Saturday evening around 6 p.m., according to a Cleveland police media release.

The man died after he was shot multiple times, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Latest News

At least one is dead in a suspected shooting in the 2700 block of East 117th Street on...
1 dead on Cleveland’s East Side after suspected shooting in Buckeye-Shaker
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,379 new COVID-19 cases
Alex Beasley
2nd person from shooting near University of Akron campus dies
Cleveland Fire truck involved in hit-skip
Cleveland Fire truck involved in hit-skip