1 fatally shot on Gunning Park playfield in Kamms Corners

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the playfield outside Gunning Recreation Center in Cleveland’s Kamms Corner neighborhood.

A 20-year-old man was killed Saturday evening around 6 p.m., according to a Cleveland police media release.

The man died after he was shot multiple times, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

