1 fatally shot on Gunning Park playfield in Kamms Corners
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the playfield outside Gunning Recreation Center in Cleveland’s Kamms Corner neighborhood.
A 20-year-old man was killed Saturday evening around 6 p.m., according to a Cleveland police media release.
The man died after he was shot multiple times, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
