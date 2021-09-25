2nd person from shooting near University of Akron campus dies

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of 25-year-old Alex Beasley has confirmed to 19 News that Alex passed away from his injuries following a shooting that took place near the University of Akron early Sunday morning.

Alex’s father, Damione Law, said, “The world will miss AJ. AJ was a loving free-spirited person that will be greatly missed.”

Two others were also shot, including 18-year-old Maya Noelle McFetridge of Berea, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 22-year-old man who was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Akron police are investigating the shooting.

According to a news release from Akron police, preliminary information suggests that gunfire erupted during a street fight.

Akron police said investigators are working to learn more and identify the suspect(s). No arrests have been made as of Friday evening.

Officers were flagged down around 1:20 a.m. about a person waving a gun near Kling and Wheeler streets, according to the release.

When officers got there, they found three shooting victims, Akron police said.

Police said a handgun was recovered near the scene, as well as other evidence.

If you have information about this fatal shooting, contact any of the numbers listed below. Callers can remain anonymous.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

