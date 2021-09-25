2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns legends to sign autographs at Great Northern Mall

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs during an NFL football game against the Washington...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you want an autograph from a Cleveland Browns legend?

Saturday is your chance, thanks to Hall of Framers at Great Northern Mall.

The local business is hosting 15 former and current Browns players for an autograph signing, according to a news release.

It’s happened from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Tickets, which are required, can be purchased in advance or day of at Hall of Framers.

Tickets prices vary for each player, according to a Facebook event posting.

Click here to view pricing and a list of attending players.

You can bring an item to be signed or buy store merchandise, the event posting said.

