Haunted Car Wash returns in mid-October; tickets required

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio car wash known for its annual Halloween attraction says 2021 will be “SPOOKIER than ever!”

Rainforest Car Wash said their Haunted Car Wash will only take place at the Avon location this year.

Tickets will be required, the local business said in a Facebook post.

Rainforest's Haunted Car Wash 2021 is here and SPOOKIER than ever! This year's event is pre-sale only and is being held... Posted by Rainforest Car Wash on Thursday, September 23, 2021

The Haunted Car Wash will be open Oct. 15 to 17 as well as Oct. 22 to 24. Operating hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to the post.

The car wash made headlines in 2019 after becoming a social media hit, and again in 2020 for being a socially-distanced option amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Admission is $30 per vehicle for nonmembers and free for Unlimited members.

The Avon location of Rainforest Car Wash is located at 1505 Traveler’s Point.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.