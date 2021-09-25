Intoxicated driver crashes into Cleveland Fire truck, police say
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An intoxicated driver crashed into a Cleveland Fire truck early Saturday morning on the city’s East Side, Cleveland police confirmed to 19 News.
The crash happened at 5:52 a.m. near the corners of E. 55th Street and Carnegie Avenue, police said.
According to police, the fire truck had minor damage as a result of the crash.
