Intoxicated driver crashes into Cleveland Fire truck, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An intoxicated driver crashed into a Cleveland Fire truck early Saturday morning on the city’s East Side, Cleveland police confirmed to 19 News.

The crash happened at 5:52 a.m. near the corners of E. 55th Street and Carnegie Avenue, police said.

According to police, the fire truck had minor damage as a result of the crash.

