Intoxicated driver crashes into Cleveland Fire truck, police say

Cleveland Division of Fire (File photo)
Cleveland Division of Fire (File photo)(Tim Dubravetz WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An intoxicated driver crashed into a Cleveland Fire truck early Saturday morning on the city’s East Side, Cleveland police confirmed to 19 News.

The crash happened at 5:52 a.m. near the corners of E. 55th Street and Carnegie Avenue, police said.

According to police, the fire truck had minor damage as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

