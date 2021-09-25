2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: First weekend of fall forecast

By Jon Loufman
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A wave of rain will be making its passage through the state today as highs top out only in the upper 60s.

Clouds will be decreasing tonight as lows plunge into the 40s.

Sunday lives up to its name with highs in the low 70s.

There is a slight risk of a shower Sunday night as lows dip into the 50s.

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies as highs peak in the mid 70s.

From Tuesday through Saturday, skies will be dominated by plenty of sunshine as highs head into the lower 70s.

