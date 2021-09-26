2 Strong 4 Bullies
Black contractors group asks Gov. DeWine to intervene in protest against Sherwin-Williams

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of Black contractors sent a letter to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine one week after their protest downtown against Sherwin-Williams.

The group asks the governor to intervene in their fight to include a Black-owned firm as one of the lead contractors in the paint company’s new headquarters project in Downtown Cleveland.

“That’s what we’re demanding: [it’s] our seat at the table,” said Norm Edwards with the Black contractor’s group last week.

In Edwards’ letter, the group also made alarming allegations concerning Sherwin-Williams’ selection of the Gilbane Company.

The group claims the company has “a history of taking hits to make sure projects are not diverse and major contracts are not awarded to Black-owned firms.”

19 News reached out to Sherwin-Williams Saturday and is awaiting a response.

In a previous statement, Sherwin -Williams stated:

Edwards and the Black contractors’ group will continue to push back as Sherwin-Williams plans to move towards its ground-breaking.

“Sherwin Williams, we’re not going away, we are here for the long haul,” said Edwards.

