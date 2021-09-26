2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for suspects who murdered 20-year-old man at Gunning Playfield

A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting at Gunning Park in Cleveland's West Park neighborhood.
A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting at Gunning Park in Cleveland's West Park neighborhood.
By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for two men who shot and killed a 20-year-old at Gunning Recreation Center this weekend.

1 fatally shot on Gunning Park playfield in West Park

Cleveland police told 19 News a 20-year-old man was hanging at Gunning Playfield on Puritas Avenue Saturday with some friends when he was killed. It happened a little before 6 pm.

“It’s very unfortunate,” said Tyrone Bolden, who plays flag football at the park every weekend.

“Hopefully we can do something about that, have some type of squad cars or police that just patrol the area, but that’s very unfortunate. Saying prayers for his family, whoever that young man is,” he continued.

Bolden was shocked to hear that something like this happened.

“We treat each other as family. You know one hand washes the other around here for us,” Bolden said. “I’m really appalled to hear that in this area because we usually don’t have that type of activity around here. But now that it is, hopefully we can do something about it in the future.”

Police tell us the young man had been playing basketball at Gunning Rec Center and was walking towards the RTA station with some friends when two men in masks with guns came up to them and started shooting.

Police tell us the men ran away from the suspects, but they started shooting, hitting the 20-year-old man. Police found his body near the baseball diamond.

19 News is told the suspects ran north through the park. 19 News requested surveillance camera footage from the area, but we have not received it yet. Bolden hopes police can catch them.

“Definitely hopeful because there’s no excuse for that because you’re all family on one side of town or the other so hopefully they do right by the family and bring those people to justice,” Bolden said.

Police have not made any arrests. You can send anonymous tips by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and you could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.

