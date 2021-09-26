Funeral services announced for grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Funeral services have been announced the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson.

Frank Quenton Jackson, 24, was shot multiple times Sept. 19 in the 6900 block of Anita Kennedy Avenue in Cleveland.

A wake will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mt Sinai Baptist Church, located at 7510 Woodland Ave in Cleveland, according to the Gaines Funeral Home website.

A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m., the website said.

On Friday, Jackson’s death was officially ruled a homicide by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

He died of “gunshot wounds of head, trunk, and extremities with visceral, vascular, skeletal and soft tissue injuries,” according to medical examiner’s records.

Preliminary autopsy results reviewed by 19 News on Wednesday revealed Jackson suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back, right arm and left underarm area.

Around 9:10 p.m. Sept. 19, police were called to the Heritage View Homes for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered Jackson’s body on the ground in the side yard of a home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:23 p.m.

According to the medical examiner’s records, Jackson was found lying face up near a dirt bike.

He was wearing jewelry and a cell phone was recovered from his pocket.

Investigators said no drugs or alcohol we found at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with Jackson’s murder, and police have not publicly identified a suspect.

The incident report from Jackson’s homicide has not yet been released by the Cleveland Division of Police.

