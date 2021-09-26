2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Funeral services announced for grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson

By Avery Williams and Misty Stiver
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Funeral services have been announced the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson.

Frank Quenton Jackson, 24, was shot multiple times Sept. 19 in the 6900 block of Anita Kennedy Avenue in Cleveland.

A wake will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mt Sinai Baptist Church, located at 7510 Woodland Ave in Cleveland, according to the Gaines Funeral Home website.

A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m., the website said.

On Friday, Jackson’s death was officially ruled a homicide by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

He died of “gunshot wounds of head, trunk, and extremities with visceral, vascular, skeletal and soft tissue injuries,” according to medical examiner’s records.

Preliminary autopsy results reviewed by 19 News on Wednesday revealed Jackson suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back, right arm and left underarm area.

Around 9:10 p.m. Sept. 19, police were called to the Heritage View Homes for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered Jackson’s body on the ground in the side yard of a home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:23 p.m.

According to the medical examiner’s records, Jackson was found lying face up near a dirt bike.

He was wearing jewelry and a cell phone was recovered from his pocket.

Investigators said no drugs or alcohol we found at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with Jackson’s murder, and police have not publicly identified a suspect.

The incident report from Jackson’s homicide has not yet been released by the Cleveland Division of Police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Latest News

Overdose spike alert issued in Huron County
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Another great Browns and Indians Sunday
Black construction workers demand Sherwin-Williams to keep promises, include them in...
Black contractors group asks Gov. DeWine to intervene in protest against Sherwin-Williams
1 fatally shot on Gunning Park playfield in West Park