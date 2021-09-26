Giant Eagle pharmacies to require appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Those seeking COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots at Giant Eagle pharmacies will now need to schedule an appointment ahead of time, the company said Sunday in a media release.

The CDC recently recommended that people ages 65 years and older and people ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions should get a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The pharmacy is requiring appointments in anticipation of increased demand for booster shots as a result of the CDC recommendations, the release said.

Giant Eagle said it is providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to those who received a second dose of the initial vaccine series more than 6 months ago and who meet the following criteria:

Residents of Long-Term Care Facilities (LTCF) (18+ years of age)

Patients 65+ years of age

Patients 18-64 years of age with underlying medical conditions.

Patients 18-64 years of age who are in an occupational or institutional setting where the burden of COVID-19 infection and risk of transmission are high, including essential workers, unpaid caregivers of a frail or immunocompromised person, paid or unpaid workers who interact within six feet of others and those who live in a congregate setting (e.g., a homeless shelter or correctional facility).

Although the recent CDC guidelines only apply to boosters, Giant Eagle is requiring appointments for all COVID-19 vaccines.

Patients can make appointments online at GiantEagle.com/COVID.

