Man arrested in connection to death of baby, Cleveland police say

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a 1-year-old boy died Saturday night after reportedly being found unresponsive in a bathtub.

A 22-year-old man, who police said was babysitting, was arrested for child endangering, according to an email from Cleveland police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

She said officers were called around 10:35 p.m. to the 4000 block of Woodland Avenue for a 1-year-old boy in full arrest.

EMS was already rushing the baby to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital when the officers arrived, Sgt. Ciaccia said in the email.

She said preliminary information suggests the man was babysitting the 1-year-old and three other children when the incident happened.

The man is in a relationship with the baby’s mother, according to the email.

The 1-year-old boy was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

His death is being investigated by members of the Homicide Unit, Sgt. Ciaccia said, as they investigate all child fatalities.

The 22-year-old man was not identified by police.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

