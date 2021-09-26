2 Strong 4 Bullies
National Weather Service warns of dangerous rip currents in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga counties


By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous rip currents along the northern shore of Lake Erie.

Swimmers should not enter the water along the lakeshore in Ashtabula and Cuyahoga counties and Erie County in Pennsylvania through late Saturday evening, the weather service said.

Wind and wave action will cause rip currents that can carry swimmers away from the shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

The weather service said it may extend the warning through Monday and urged people to say out of the water to avoid the hazardous swimming conditions.



