No injuries reported after fire at Westbury Apartments in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire broke out early Sunday morning at Westbury Apartments in North Olmsted.

A North Olmsted Fire Department Captain said no injuries were reported.

He said mutual aid was requested from Bay Village, Fairview, North Ridgeville, Rocky River, Westlake, Olmsted Township, Lakewood, Brook Park and Berea fire departments.

The fire remains under investigation. No further information was released.

Westbury Apartments are located at 25151 Brookpark Rd. in North Olmsted.

