Northeast Ohio weather: Another great Browns and Indians Sunday

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday lives up to its name today with highs in the low 70s amid breezy southwest winds.

Tonight will be fair but breezy as lows dip to around 60.

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies and breezy southwest winds as highs peak near 80.

Tuesday holds the prospect of a few, passing, morning showers with highs in the low 70s.

From Wednesday through Saturday, skies will be dominated by plenty of sunshine as highs top out a couple of degrees on either side of 70.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

